No One Is Talking About This Free Agent

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on the sixth day of free agency. Sexton is only 23-years-old, and was a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Cavs lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, but they did not have Sexton for those games, because he was injured for most of the season.

July 5 marks the sixth day of free agency, and 23-year-old Collin Sexton still remains a free agent.  

He was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he is currently a restricted free agent.  

Therefore, the Cavs can match any offer that any of the 29 other teams potentially offer Sexton.  

The former Alabama star is a very underrated player, who has career averages of 20 points per game on 46% shooting from the field.  

The Cavs had their best season since LeBron James left the franchise, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, which eliminated them from the postseason. 

Sexton only played in 11 games, because he tore his meniscus early on in the season. 

In 2021, when he played 60 games, he averaged over 24 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field.    

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

