No One Is Talking About This Free Agent

July 5 marks the sixth day of free agency, and 23-year-old Collin Sexton still remains a free agent.

He was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he is currently a restricted free agent.

Therefore, the Cavs can match any offer that any of the 29 other teams potentially offer Sexton.

The former Alabama star is a very underrated player, who has career averages of 20 points per game on 46% shooting from the field.

The Cavs had their best season since LeBron James left the franchise, but they lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, which eliminated them from the postseason.

Sexton only played in 11 games, because he tore his meniscus early on in the season.

In 2021, when he played 60 games, he averaged over 24 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field.

