Skip to main content

Ben Simmons Status For Raptors-Nets Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors in New York at Barclays Center on Monday night, and for the game they remain without their new three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.  

The 25-year-old has been ruled out for Monday's game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets earlier this month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team (he has not played at all this season). 

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently provided an update on Simmons, and his tweets can be seen embedded below. 

The Nets are coming off of a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-29 record on the season.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HER 

USATSI_16255123
News

Ben Simmons Status For Raptors-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
39 seconds ago
USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17785708_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
4 minutes ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Reportedly Signing Former Nets And Bulls Player

By Ben Stinar
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17019316_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
15 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Caris LeVert's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
28 minutes ago
USATSI_17780467_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The 76ers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago