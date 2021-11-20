Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    No Steph Curry, No Problem? The Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA And It's Not Even Close
    No Steph Curry, No Problem? The Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA And It's Not Even Close

    The Golden State Warriors were missing a lot of players on Friday including Steph Curry, but still beat the Detroit Pistons.
    The Golden State Warriors were missing a lot of players on Friday including Steph Curry, but still beat the Detroit Pistons.

    The Golden State Warriors played the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and were missing a lot of key players. 

    Steph Curry and Draymond Green were two of the players that were ruled out for the game. 

    Even so, the Warriors came out and won the game 105-102, and improved their record to 14-2 in the first 16 games of the season. 

    The record that the Warriors have is the best in the NBA. 

    The Pistons are 4-11 on the season, and clearly not a playoff team. 

    Meanwhile, the Warriors were playing the last game of an Eastern Conference road trip without a lot of their key players and still won. 

    Right now, there is no question that they are the best team in the entire NBA. 

    After making the NBA Finals five years in a row they missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but that appears to change this season. 

