No Steph Curry, No Problem? The Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA And It's Not Even Close
The Golden State Warriors played the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and were missing a lot of key players.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green were two of the players that were ruled out for the game.
Even so, the Warriors came out and won the game 105-102, and improved their record to 14-2 in the first 16 games of the season.
The record that the Warriors have is the best in the NBA.
The Pistons are 4-11 on the season, and clearly not a playoff team.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were playing the last game of an Eastern Conference road trip without a lot of their key players and still won.
Right now, there is no question that they are the best team in the entire NBA.
After making the NBA Finals five years in a row they missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but that appears to change this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.