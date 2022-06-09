Skip to main content

Nostalgia? Klay Thompson's VIRAL Quote After Game 3

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening, and after the game Klay Thompson had a quote that will give Warriors fans chills.   

"We've been in this situation before. I'm getting 2015 vibes," Thompson said via Anthony Slater of the Athletic. 

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole after losing on Wednesday evening, and they were in that same situation in 2015 when they beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals.  

They have also won three titles during that time span. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18407201_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's VIRAL Quote After Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18466245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Speaks About Foot Injury On Thursday Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18499623_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green Takes Blame For Warriors' Game 3 Loss

By Brett Siegel23 minutes ago
USATSI_18500183_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 4 On Friday

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Meets With Media After Game 3

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

The Funniest Video Of The 2022 NBA Season

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18499595_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 3 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel52 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17554928_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago