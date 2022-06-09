Klay Thompson's VIRAL Quote After Game 3

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 116-100 on Wednesday evening, and after the game Klay Thompson had a quote that will give Warriors fans chills.

"We've been in this situation before. I'm getting 2015 vibes," Thompson said via Anthony Slater of the Athletic.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole after losing on Wednesday evening, and they were in that same situation in 2015 when they beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals.

They have also won three titles during that time span.

Related stories on NBA basketball