Notable Days And Games On 2022-23 NBA Schedule

Just about two months away from the start of the regular season, the NBA has released the full schedule for the 2022-23 season!

From All-Stars playing their first games against their former teams to games featured on holidays like Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, here are some notable games to mark down for the upcoming year:

October 18, 2022 - Opening Night

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics - 7:30 p.m. ET. - TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - 10:00 p.m. ET. - TNT

October 20, 2022

Battle of L.A.: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 p.m. ET. - TNT

November 9, 2022

Battle of L.A.: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 p.m. ET. - ESPN

November 22, 2022

Ben Simmons Return to Philadelphia: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers - 7:30 p.m. ET. - TNT

December 9, 2022

Rudy Gobert Returns To Utah: Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz - 9:00 p.m. ET. - NBA League Pass

December 10, 2022

2022 NBA Finals Rematch: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors - 8:30 p.m. ET. - ABC

December 17, 2022 - NBA Mexico City Game (Mexico City, Mexico)

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs - 5:00 p.m. ET. - NBATV

December 25, 2022 - Christmas Day

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks - 12:00 p.m. ET. - ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - 2:30 p.m. ET. - ABC/ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics - 5:00 p.m. ET. - ABC/ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors - 8:00 p.m. ET. - ABC/ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets - 10:30 p.m. ET. - ESPN

December 27, 2022

Jalen Brunson Returns To Dallas: New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 p.m. ET. - NBA League Pass

January 16, 2023 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets - 1:00 p.m. ET. - NBATV

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks - 3:30 p.m. ET. - TNT

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies - 6:00 p.m. ET. - TNT

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 p.m. ET. - NBATV

January 19, 2023

NBA Paris Game (Paris, France): Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons - 3:00 p.m. ET. - NBATV

2022 NBA Finals Rematch: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics - 7:30 p.m. ET. - ABC

January 24, 2023

Battle of L.A.: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers - 10:00 p.m. ET. - TNT

February 17-19, 2023

All-Star Weekend (Salt Lake City, Utah)

March 19, 2023

Dejounte Murray’s Return to San Antonio: Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs - 4:00 p.m. ET. - NBA League Pass

April 5, 2023

Battle of L.A.: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 p.m. ET. - ESPN

April 11-14, 2023

2022-23 NBA Play-In Tournament

April 15, 2023

NBA Playoffs Begin

June 1, 2023

Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals