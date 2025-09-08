Notable NBA Free Agent Reportedly on Miami Heat’s Radar
Precious Achiuwa’s stint with the Miami Heat didn’t last very long.
At the time, the rookie forward played in 61 games, coming off the bench for 12 minutes per matchup. He produced 5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
The Heat traded Achiuwa during his first offseason with the team. The Toronto Raptors acquired the forward, along with Goran Dragic, in the sign-and-trade that ended the Kyle Lowry era.
Could the Miami Heat work on getting Achiuwa back in the building? According to a report, the Heat have reached out. What happens next is unclear.
Miami Heat Reach Out to Achiuwa
via @IraHeatBeat: Heat in contact with former first-round pick Precious Achiuwa amid power void. Rozier situation also impacting roster machinations.
Achiuwa landed on the free agency market this summer after wrapping up his one-year deal with the New York Knicks. Last season, Achiuwa appeared in 57 games for New York, averaging 20.5 minutes on the court, and even seeing the court for 10 starts.
During his first full season with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field.
In the playoffs, Achiuwa came off the bench for eight games. He averaged just 4.3 minutes of action.
It was clear that Achiuwa didn’t have a long-term fit with the Knicks. While there was some light discussion about a potential Achiuwa-Knicks reunion for another year, the Knicks took their interest elsewhere. Now, the Heat might look to pick up the veteran forward ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
After Achiuwa’s lone stint in Miami, he spent three seasons with the Raptors. When he got a second full season in Toronto, Achiuwa averaged 9.2 points and 6 rebounds in 55 games. After he saw the court for 25 games in 2023-2024, the Raptors included him in a blockbuster deal, sending him to New York.
At this point, Achiuwa has 320 games in the bag. He has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds, while seeing the court for 20 minutes per game.
The Miami Heat have one roster spot open at this point in the year.
Miami heads into the 2025-2026 NBA season coming off a 37-45 run last year. They placed eighth in the Eastern Conference, notching a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. While the Heat might not be viewed as championship contenders, they plan to remain competitive next season. Achiuwa would be a win-now type of move.