Fastbreak

Notable NBA Free Agent Reportedly on Miami Heat’s Radar

The Miami Heat recently made contact with a notable free agent.

Justin Grasso

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Precious Achiuwa’s stint with the Miami Heat didn’t last very long.

At the time, the rookie forward played in 61 games, coming off the bench for 12 minutes per matchup. He produced 5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The Heat traded Achiuwa during his first offseason with the team. The Toronto Raptors acquired the forward, along with Goran Dragic, in the sign-and-trade that ended the Kyle Lowry era.

Precious Achiuwa
Mar 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) shoots the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Could the Miami Heat work on getting Achiuwa back in the building? According to a report, the Heat have reached out. What happens next is unclear.

Miami Heat Reach Out to Achiuwa

via @IraHeatBeat: Heat in contact with former first-round pick Precious Achiuwa amid power void. Rozier situation also impacting roster machinations.

Achiuwa landed on the free agency market this summer after wrapping up his one-year deal with the New York Knicks. Last season, Achiuwa appeared in 57 games for New York, averaging 20.5 minutes on the court, and even seeing the court for 10 starts.

During his first full season with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field.

In the playoffs, Achiuwa came off the bench for eight games. He averaged just 4.3 minutes of action.

It was clear that Achiuwa didn’t have a long-term fit with the Knicks. While there was some light discussion about a potential Achiuwa-Knicks reunion for another year, the Knicks took their interest elsewhere. Now, the Heat might look to pick up the veteran forward ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Precious Achiuwa
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After Achiuwa’s lone stint in Miami, he spent three seasons with the Raptors. When he got a second full season in Toronto, Achiuwa averaged 9.2 points and 6 rebounds in 55 games. After he saw the court for 25 games in 2023-2024, the Raptors included him in a blockbuster deal, sending him to New York.

At this point, Achiuwa has 320 games in the bag. He has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds, while seeing the court for 20 minutes per game.

The Miami Heat have one roster spot open at this point in the year.

Miami heads into the 2025-2026 NBA season coming off a 37-45 run last year. They placed eighth in the Eastern Conference, notching a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. While the Heat might not be viewed as championship contenders, they plan to remain competitive next season. Achiuwa would be a win-now type of move.

More Fastbreak on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News