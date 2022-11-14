Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois at the United Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Sunday."

The Nuggets come into the night with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games, and they had been on a four-game winning streak before getting blown out (131-112) by the Boston Celtics on Friday night in Massachusetts.

They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The roster is extremely talented, but they have dealt with injuries over the last few seasons.

Right now, their three best players, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., are all healthy, which is a good sign to start the season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.

They are coming off a 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening at home.

Sunday will be their first game in five days, so it will be interesting to see how they look to start the first quarter.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Nuggets are 4-4 in the eight games they have played on the road, while the Bulls are 4-3 in seven games at home.