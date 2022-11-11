Nuggets And Celtics Starting Lineups

On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, each teams has announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Friday."

The matchup should be an entertaining one as both teams are 8-3 in their first 11 games on a four-game winning streak.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets, averaging 21.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

He is also coming off winning the NBA MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.