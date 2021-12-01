Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups
    Publish date:

    Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups

    The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups.
    Author:

    The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups.

    The Denver Nuggets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. 

    Coming into the game, the Nuggets are a surprising 10-10 to start the season in their first 20 games. 

    At the start of the season they were considered to be a possible contender led by MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have had many injuries to key players during the season so far. 

    As for the Magic, they are clearly in a rebuilding mode and there is no expectation for them to make this postseason this year.  

    They come into the game with 4-18 record in their first 22 games. 

    The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  


    The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Warriors

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17263139_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Terrible Shooting Night

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_16407459_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker Injury Update After Getting Hurt In The Suns Win Over The Warriors

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game

    1 hour ago