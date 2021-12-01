Nuggets And Magic Starting Lineups

The Denver Nuggets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Coming into the game, the Nuggets are a surprising 10-10 to start the season in their first 20 games.

At the start of the season they were considered to be a possible contender led by MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have had many injuries to key players during the season so far.

As for the Magic, they are clearly in a rebuilding mode and there is no expectation for them to make this postseason this year.

They come into the game with 4-18 record in their first 22 games.

The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.



The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.



