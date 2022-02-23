DeMarcus Cousins Is Reportedly Signing With This Team For The Rest Of The Season
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, DeMarcus Cousins will sign with the Denver Nuggets for the remainder of the season (see tweet below).
Charania's tweet said: "Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone."
Cousins has played in 25 games this season (17 for the Milwaukee Bucks and eight for the Nuggets).
He is averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
At one point, the four-time All-Star was one of the best players in all of basketball for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
However, he has dealt with several injuries since then, and has had to become more of a role player over the last few seasons.
