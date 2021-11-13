Nikola Jokic Just Tied Larry Bird For This Historic Stat

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Just Tied Celtics' Legend Larry Bird For This Historic Stat
Nikola Jokic recored a triple-double on Friday night in the Denver Nuggets 106-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks ion Denver.
Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists in the game after missing Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to suspension.
According to StatMuse (see tweet below), the triple-double for Jokic now has him tied on the all-time list in NBA history at eighth with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
At 26-years-old he already has 59 career triple-doubles.
The Nuggets improved to 8-4 in their first 12 games with the win.
This season the Nuggets will be defined by how they do in the playoffs, because last season they did well in the regular season and Jokic won the MVP award, but they got swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round.
