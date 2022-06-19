Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future
The NBA Finals just finished up between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and now the 2022 offseason is starting to heat up. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season. Prior to the Nuggets, Green played for the Brooklyn Nets.
The Denver Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, who just beat the Boston Celtics to win the 2022 NBA Championship.
Now that the offseason is starting to heat up, many big moves will start to happen.
On Sunday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season.
Bontemps: "Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN."
Green played for the Brooklyn Nets prior to playing for the Nuggets this past season.
The veteran forward averaged 10.3 points per game on over 52% shooting from the field during the 2021-22 season.
