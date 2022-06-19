Skip to main content
Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

The NBA Finals just finished up between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and now the 2022 offseason is starting to heat up. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season. Prior to the Nuggets, Green played for the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA Finals just finished up between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and now the 2022 offseason is starting to heat up. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season. Prior to the Nuggets, Green played for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Denver Nuggets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, who just beat the Boston Celtics to win the 2022 NBA Championship.   

Now that the offseason is starting to heat up, many big moves will start to happen. 

On Sunday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that Nuggets forward Jeff Green will exercise his player option for next season.

Bontemps: "Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN."

Green played for the Brooklyn Nets prior to playing for the Nuggets this past season. 

The veteran forward averaged 10.3 points per game on over 52% shooting from the field during the 2021-22 season.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18165395_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17921317_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_17226047_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Bold Statement About Next Season

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18198134_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's 5-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_14972989_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 6

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18532724_168388303_lowres
News

Ime Udoka's Viral Quote After The Boston Celtics Lost The NBA Finals To The Golden State Warriors

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Dave Portnoy

By Ben StinarJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18549449_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Celtics-Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett SiegelJun 17, 2022