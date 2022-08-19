Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Commented On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Odell Beckham Jr. Commented On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Odell Beckham Jr. left a comment on LeBron James' Instagram post. Beckham Jr. just won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and he has also played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. As for James, next season will be his fifth playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James made a post to Instagram, and there are tons of likes and comments on the post. 

James captioned the post: "I’m officially DONE!!!!! It’s OVER for me!! Someone please call 911 *Wyclef voice 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣….. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #MyBabyZ🤎 #MamiFace"

One of the people who left a comment was Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. 

Odell Beckham Jr's Comment 

Beckham Jr. scored a touchdown in the 2022 Super Bowl, and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals. 

In addition to the Rams, he has also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.  

Currently, the three-time Pro-Bowler is a free agent available for any team in the NFL to sign.  

As for James, he is coming off his 19th season playing in the NBA, and he put up an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the entire NBA. 

Yet, the Lakers did not have a good season. 

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was a big let down considering they have James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

In addition to the Lakers, the 18-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two different times) and the Miami Heat.

He is a four-time NBA Champion, and from 2011-18 he went to the NBA Finals an astonishing eight seasons in a row.  

