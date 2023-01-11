OFFICIAL: Atlanta Hawks Announce Signing Of Former 3rd Overall Pick

On Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Hawks officially signed Derrick Favors to a ten-day contract.

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday evening.

However, they will remain without starting center Clint Capela for the eighth straight game.

Capela is the team's best defender (1.3 blocks per contest) and best rebounder (11.9 rebounds per contest).

Without him in the starting lineup, they are lacking depth at the center position, and on January 5, NBA teams were officially allowed to sign players to ten-day contracts.

Therefore, on Wednesday morning, the team announced that they have signed former third-overall pick Derrick Favors to a ten-day contract.

Via The Hawks Press Release: "The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."

Favors is from Atlanta and played his college basketball at Georgia Tech, so the move is a good fit for both sides.

Last season, he played in 39 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest (on 51.6% shooting from the field).

Over 12 seasons, the 31-year-old has played for the New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Thunder.

His career averages 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest (on 53.4% shooting from the field).

In 42 NBA Playoff games, he has averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest (on 58.7% shooting from the field).

The Hawks are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-21 record in 40 games.