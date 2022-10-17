Skip to main content
OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Isaiah Joe. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

With the season coming up, teams are finalizing their rosters by making additions and subtractions to the roster.

On Sunday, the Thunder announced that they have signed Isaiah Joe.

OKC Thunder PR: "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."

The 23-year-old played his college basketball for Arkansas and was the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He has played 96 regular season games over the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, and this past year he averaged 3.6 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest in 55 games.

His best game came on January 3 when he scored 18 points in a 20-point win over the Houston Rockets.

In addition, he has played in 11 NBA Playoff games. 

The Thunder are currently in rebuilding mode, and while they have a talented roster, they will likely miss the NBA Playoffs for the third straight season.

That being said, this could be a good place for a player like Joe to develop.

The 76ers are a team that is trying to win an NBA Championship (they have superstars James Harden and Joel Embiid).

Teams like that typically value veterans off the bench, while teams like the Thunder can give out plenty of playing time. 

