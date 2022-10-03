OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player

Recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets completed an eight-player trade.

The most notable player in the trade was 2010, third overall pick Derrick Favors, but none of the players in the transaction are major difference makers.

One of the players in the deal was Sterling Brown, who had been traded from the Mavs to the Rockets over the summer in the Christian Wood deal.

It appears he will be on the move again because, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Thunder have waived the newly acquired player.

Rahbar: "OKC has waived guard Sterling Brown. He was originally acquired on Friday, Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Expect more roster churning moves as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season."

Brown was the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, and he has played for the Bucks, Mavs and Rockets over five seasons in the league.

This past season, he averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest in 49 regular season games for the Mavs.

The best season of his career came in 2021 on the Rockets when he averaged a career-high 8.2 points per contest while also shooting over 42% from the three-point range in 51 regular season games.

At 27 years old, he could still be a good pick-up for a team to bring off the bench.

The Thunder will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they go on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.