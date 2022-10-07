Skip to main content
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Jahmi'us Ramsey was the 43rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and spent part of two seasons of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings.

He was waived during the middle of the season and finished the year in the G League.

On Friday, he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the team waived Robert Woodard II (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Last season, he averaged 3.2 points per contest in 19 games for the Kings.

The 21-year-old also averaged 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 15 G League regular season games.

Based on being signed this late, he will likely end up in the G League once again, but he could easily be a candidate to get signed during the middle of the season.

He was a very high recruit and only played one season at Texas Tech before being drafted into the NBA.

During his one season with the Red Raiders, he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in 27 games.

At such a young age, he has the potential to turn himself into a legitimate NBA role player.

The Thunder are a very young team, so they are the perfect organization to be part of (even if it's in the G League).

They will play two more preseason games against the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season will take place on Oct. 19 when they go on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. 

