Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles Enjoys 1st WNBA Game, Attends Sun-Fever Matchup
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is showing her support for women's sports and the WNBA. On Wednesday night, she took in her first league game, heading to Indianapolis to catch the Connecticut Sun play the Indiana Fever.
Biles, one of the greatest Olympians in history, was i. attendance for Wednesday's contest and got to witness some of the best players in the league in action. Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell put on a show, defeating DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and the Sun 84-80.
"Everyone watches women's sports," Biles wrote on X following the game. "So happy to be able to go support! My first of many WNBA games."
After the game, Biles made her way down to the locker room to meet some of the game's biggest stars. Clearly, the Fever players were a little starstruck by meeting the Olympian.
Biles picked a special night to attend a Fever game. She was in attendance to see Clark make WNBA history, breaking the rookie record for most 3-pointers in a season.
Clark entered the game with 85 made 3-pointers on the year, tied with Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard, who set the rookie record in 2022. The Indiana rookie buried three shots from long range, putting her total at 88 for the season and breaking the record with nine games left on the schedule.
Clark also owns the league's rookie record for single-season assists and the all-time WNBA single-game assist record (19).
Additionally, second-year forward Aliyah Boston scored her 1,000 career point with the Fever on Wednesday night. Boston is a two-time WNBA All-Star and was named the Rookie of the year following the 2023 season.
Biles says she'll be attending more WNBA games in the future. We can't wait to see which games she picks next.