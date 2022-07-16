VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

James: "A friend of mine just told me that he drank so much@Lobos1707 in Vegas that he had a wolf on his back!"

The All-Star forward also added a bunch of laughing emojis to his Tweet that has nearly 16,000 likes in just ten hours.

James and the Lakers are coming off a tough season that saw them finish the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The four-time NBA Champion had another impressive individual season, but the team was lousy.

James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, all on a team that goes 33-49 was a major surprise.

In the first season James was on the Lakers, they also missed the playoffs.

However, they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals the next season to win the NBA Championship.

In the last two seasons, they have lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round and missed the playoffs all together.

Since the title run, they have been trending downwards.

James has also won titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat.

He won two in Miami with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat, and one in 2016 with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cavs.

This will be his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he signed with the Lakers in 2018-19, so it will be his fifth season with the Lakers.