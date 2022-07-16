Skip to main content
VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

James: "A friend of mine just told me that he drank so much@Lobos1707 in Vegas that he had a wolf on his back!"

The All-Star forward also added a bunch of laughing emojis to his Tweet that has nearly 16,000 likes in just ten hours. 

James and the Lakers are coming off a tough season that saw them finish the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

The four-time NBA Champion had another impressive individual season, but the team was lousy. 

James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, all on a team that goes 33-49 was a major surprise. 

In the first season James was on the Lakers, they also missed the playoffs. 

However, they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals the next season to win the NBA Championship. 

In the last two seasons, they have lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round and missed the playoffs all together. 

Since the title run, they have been trending downwards. 

James has also won titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Heat. 

He won two in Miami with Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat, and one in 2016 with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cavs. 

This will be his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he signed with the Lakers in 2018-19, so it will be his fifth season with the Lakers. 

USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks And Portland Trail Blazers To Face Off In 2022 Summer League Championship

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Announce Deal Involving Former 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_18165865
Rumors

What? Steph Curry Reportedly Reached Out To This Superstar

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_6298104_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Is Going Viral For What He Said About Boston Celtics Fans

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

EuroLeague Star Sasha Vezenkov To Stay Overseas For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_10837959_168388303_lowres
News

Former 9th Overall Pick Officially Signs With New NBA Team

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18111471_168388303_lowres
Rumors

New York Knicks, Utah Jazz Continue To Discuss Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago