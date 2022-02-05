The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Star Player

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Star Player

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and this will be his second stint with the Bucks. He has also played for the Pistons, Celtics, Suns, 76ers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Wizards over his career.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and this will be his second stint with the Bucks. He has also played for the Pistons, Celtics, Suns, 76ers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Wizards over his career.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.    

The announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.   

Monroe spent the first five seasons of his career as a very talented player for the Detroit Pistons, and then joined the Bucks for several years. 

In 2016, he averaged an impressive 15.3 point sand 8.8 rebounds per game in Milwaukee.   

Over his career he has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. 

In the five games that he has played in this season he is averaging 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.   

The Bucks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-21 record in the 53 games they've played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_9084184_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

just now
USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game

55 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

1 hour ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

1 hour ago
USATSI_17122390_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

1 hour ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

1 hour ago
USATSI_13884743_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup For Saturday

1 hour ago
USATSI_17102637_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

4 hours ago
USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted During The Bulls Game

4 hours ago