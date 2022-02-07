The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Player

Skip to main content
The Milwaukee Bucks Have Signed A Former Star Player

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, and this will be his second stint with the Bucks. He has also played for the Pistons, Celtics, Suns, 76ers, Raptors, Timberwolves and Wizards over his career.

Update: Monroe had six points and six rebounds in his first game back with the Bucks

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.    

The announcement from the team can be seen embedded below.   

Monroe spent the first five seasons of his career as a very talented player for the Detroit Pistons, and then joined the Bucks for several years.    

In 2016, he averaged an impressive 15.3 point sand 8.8 rebounds per game in Milwaukee.   

Over his career he has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. 

In the five games that he has played in this season he is averaging 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.    

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in the 53 games they've played. 

