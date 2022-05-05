What? Former NBA All-Star Said Something About Steph Curry You Won't Believe

What? NBA All-Star Says Something About Steph Curry You Won't Believe
The Golden State Warriros are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies, and the series is currently knotted up at 1-1 with Games 3 and 4 being played at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Recently, former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker made a bold comment on FS1 about Steph Curry.
"I think Steph is the 3rd best player in this series," Walker said on FS1. "I think it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole then Steph Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now."
Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time league MVP, so the take by Walker is definitely one that many will disagree with.
The Warriors missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to their drought they had gone to five straight NBA Finals and won three titles during that time span.
Curry is also widely regarded as the best shooter to ever live.
He averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season, and the Warriors finished as the third seed in the Western Conference.
