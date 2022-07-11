Skip to main content
Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported an update about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. 

"The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. 

Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the organization, 

Woj: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

