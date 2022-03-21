Skip to main content
NBA Legend Announces Retirement

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced that he is retiring from basketball, and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The NBA legend turned 42-years-old on Sunday, so the announcement comes just one day after his birthday. 

He has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets over his career that lasted for two decades. 

Crawford is arguably the best bench player in the history of the NBA as he has won the Sixth Man of The Year Award three different times. 

His career averages are 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 1,327 regular season games. 

He averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game for the New York Knicks in 2008, and averaged 15.8 points per game or more in nine different seasons. 

The last stop of his NBA career was when he played for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA's bubble in Disney World. 

USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Williams' Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17726574_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_13913949_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17322397_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17129817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17475515_168388303_lowres
News

Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16931966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago