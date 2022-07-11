Russell Westbrook's Viral Tweet On Monday

Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Sends Out 2 Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets.

On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets from his Twitter account. 

Westbrook: "My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…”WE CANT BE THAT PRICE”." 

Westbrook then posted a photo of his new shoes below.  

The former UCLA star just finished his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and they missed the playoffs finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.  

He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. 

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games for the Lakers.  

