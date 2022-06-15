Draymond Green Passed Michael Jordan On An NBA Finals List

The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the series.

During the game, Draymond Green passed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the NBA Finals all-time assists list.

Green is now seventh all-time in assists in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are one win away from their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

The Celtics can force a Game 7, which would be at the Chase Center on Sunday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball