What? Draymond Green Passed Michael Jordan On An NBA Finals List
On Monday night, Draymond Green passed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the NBA Finals all-time assists list. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 in Game 5.
The Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the series.
During the game, Draymond Green passed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the NBA Finals all-time assists list.
Green is now seventh all-time in assists in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors are one win away from their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.
Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.
The Celtics can force a Game 7, which would be at the Chase Center on Sunday night.
