LeBron James Agrees With This Idea

On Monday night, LeBron James quote tweeted a Twitter thread from Arash Markazi.

Markazi proposed an idea for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Markazi: "Would love to see the WNBA All-Star Game regularly played in Las Vegas during the first weekend of the NBA Summer League. The WNBA All-Star Game would take centerstage the first Saturday or Sunday with NBA All-Stars, rookies and execs courtside, supporting their favorite players. When the WNBA All-Star Game was in Las Vegas in 2019 it was two weeks after the NBA Summer League, in 2021 the game took place on a Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Vegas. Today's game in Chicago is tipping off at 10 a.m. PT. I'd love to see the game get a better and more consistent stage. This isn’t about the city. Chicago is one of the best sports cities. It’s about making the WNBA All-Star Game the center of the basketball world for one night with WNBA and NBA players, executives, media and fans gathering in one place for a primetime game and networking events."

James agreed with the idea writing: "Such a great idea!!!!!!"

The idea from Markazi is definitely intriguing, and would certainly be good for both leagues.

NBA Summer League began in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 7 and goes all the way until July 17.

Fans, players, executives and coaches, are all in attendance and it's one of the most important times of the year for the NBA.

As for James, he is coming off another fantastic season, but the Los Angeles Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference missing the NBA Playoffs.