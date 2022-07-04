Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet On Monday
On Monday, Tyler Herro sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Herro won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award, and the Miami Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Herro: "The way things going only family matters"
The former Kentucky star won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award, and he averaged 20.7 points per game on 40% shooting from the three-point range.
The Heat were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it all the way to the Conference Finals.
However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami.
This was the second time in the last three seasons that they made the Conference Finals (they made the NBA Finals in 2020).
Herro has been on the Heat for three years, and they have made the NBA Playoffs all three times.
