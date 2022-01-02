Here's What James Harden Tweeted On Saturday

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Saturday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Harden's tweet said: "Happy New Year!"

Harden and the Nets are 23-11 in 34 games this season, which is one game behind with the Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season, Harden and Kevin Durant have led the Nets to being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA, and they appear as if they will be a contender to make the NBA Finals.

On Saturday evening, the Nets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and lost 120-116.

Harden had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the game.

