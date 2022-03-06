Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball.

On Saturday, Kyrie Irving quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball about head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and the tweet from Irving can be seen embedded below.  

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of Duke since 1980, and on Saturday he  coached his last home game ever.   

Irving played one season at Duke before being the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.   

In 11 games in college, Irving averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.  

He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and is a an NBA Champion and a seven-time NBA All-Star. 

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Desperately Need This Player Back

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_4992650_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

By Ben Stinar45 seconds ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17448888_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup For Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17239591_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17449693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17812954_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago