Ja Morant's Tweet On Saturday

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet with just one emoji.

The tweet was of an emoji of a lock, and in less than 24 hours there are nearly 12,000 likes on the post.

Morant and the Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriros in six games.

At the end of Game 3, Morant injured his knee, and he did not return for the rest of the series.

Therefore, the Grizzlies were down 2-1, and had to play the next three games without their best player.

They were able to win one of those games, and force a Game 6, but there was no way they could have a chance in the series without Morant.

The Warriors now advance to the Western Conference where they will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.

The Grizzlies had a productive season finishing the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they were able to make the second-round of the playoffs after losing in the first-round last year to the Utah Jazz.

