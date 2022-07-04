WATCH: Viral Video Of Steph Curry On Saturday

Skip to main content
On Saturday, Steph Curry was in attendance for the first Summer League Game of the year for the Golden State Warriors. 

At the game, he did his now infamous 'Night Night' celebration, and the clip is going viral on Twitter (1.5 million views). 

The Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Curry also finally captured his first Finals MVP Award to add to his impressive resume. 

The Warriors had made the Finals five straight times from 2015-19, but then missed the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. 

After the quick two-year drought, they are suddenly back on top of the NBA world. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

