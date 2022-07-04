WATCH: Viral Video Of Steph Curry On Saturday

On Saturday, Steph Curry was in attendance for the first Summer League Game of the year for the Golden State Warriors.

At the game, he did his now infamous 'Night Night' celebration, and the clip is going viral on Twitter (1.5 million views).

The Warriors are fresh off winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Curry also finally captured his first Finals MVP Award to add to his impressive resume.

The Warriors had made the Finals five straight times from 2015-19, but then missed the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

After the quick two-year drought, they are suddenly back on top of the NBA world.

