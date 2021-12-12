The Warriors Have Made A Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to their G-League affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The announcement from the Twitter account of Warriors PR can be seen embedded below.
The announcement says that both players will practice with the team in Santa Cruz, and they had previously been with the G-League team earlier in the month.
Thomson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and right Achilles.
Meanwhile, Wiseman is recovering from a right meniscal tear.
Even without both players playing in any games this season, the Warriors have a 21-5 record.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors once again look like they will be a team who competes for NBA titles.
