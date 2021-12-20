The New York Knicks Have Signed A New Player

On Saturday the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Tyler Hall to a 10-day contract, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

Hall had been playing for the Westchester Knicks (their G-League team), and was averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The 24-year-old played college basketball at Montana State, and went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As for the Knicks, they began their season 5-1 in the first six games, and have fallen off of a cliff since then.

They are 13-17 on the season, and are 8-16 in their last 24 games, and just 2-8 in their last ten games.

On Saturday evening they lost 114-107 to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

