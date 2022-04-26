WATCH: Charles Barkley RIPS Kevin Durant

On Sunday, Charles Barkley spoke about Kevin Durant on the NBA on TNT. Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a first-round series with the Boston Celtics.

"All these bus riders, they don't mean nothing to me," Barkley said. "If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talkin' bout you a champion!"

The Nets are currently down 3-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and they are playing Game 4 on Monday night at Barclays Center.

Durant won two NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Golden State Warriros, but was also playing with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thomson and Andre Iguodala.

The Celtics have been phenomenal in the first three games of the series, and have made the key plays down the stretch that have been the difference makers.

The Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 that was played on their home floor.

As for the Celtics, they lost to the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but All-Star Jaylen Brown was out for the series.

