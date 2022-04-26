WATCH: Charles Barkley RIPS Kevin Durant

Skip to main content

VIRAL: Charles Barkley RIPS Nets' Kevin Durant

On Sunday, Charles Barkley spoke about Kevin Durant on the NBA on TNT. Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a first-round series with the Boston Celtics.

"All these bus riders, they don't mean nothing to me," Barkley said. "If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talkin' bout you a champion!" 

The Nets are currently down 3-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and they are playing Game 4 on Monday night at Barclays Center.  

Durant won two NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Golden State Warriros, but was also playing with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thomson and Andre Iguodala.

The Celtics have been phenomenal in the first three games of the series, and have made the key plays down the stretch that have been the difference makers. 

The Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 that was played on their home floor.  

As for the Celtics, they lost to the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but All-Star Jaylen Brown was out for the series.  

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

