Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown
    Publish date:

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
    Author:

    On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, and the post from Durant can be seen embedded below.   

    Durant's tweet said: "Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick. Gold jacket that man"   

    Brown and the Bucs won their 11th game of the season on Sunday when they beat the Carolina Panthers 32-6. 

    He caught ten balls for 101 receiving yards in the game. 

    As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games this season. 

    Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. 

    However, he has missed the team's last two games due to being in health and safety protocols. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    just now
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122163_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Reportedly Have Another Player Added To Health And Safety Protocols

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_9245825_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Minnesota Timberwolves Announced The Signing Of A Former Milwaukee Bucks Star

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brooklyn Nets Injury Report For Monday Night

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

    5 hours ago