Klay Thompson's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

On Sunday, Klay Thompson is making his return to the Golden State Warriors for the first time in over two seasons. The Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night in California, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson back for the first time in over two seasons.  

The last time the All-Star shooting guard played in a game was during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.  

Before the game, the Warriors posted a photo of Thompson walking into the arena, and the photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team. 

They missed the playoffs the last two seasons without Thompson, and during the five seasons prior (with Thompson healthy) they had made the NBA Finals in all five seasons. 

Thompson made the NBA All-Star game in every one of those five seasons as well, and the Warriors won three titles in that span. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

