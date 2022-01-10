Klay Thompson's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night in California, and for the game they will have Klay Thompson back for the first time in over two seasons.

The last time the All-Star shooting guard played in a game was during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Before the game, the Warriors posted a photo of Thompson walking into the arena, and the photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

They missed the playoffs the last two seasons without Thompson, and during the five seasons prior (with Thompson healthy) they had made the NBA Finals in all five seasons.

Thompson made the NBA All-Star game in every one of those five seasons as well, and the Warriors won three titles in that span.

Related stories on NBA basketball