Check Out The Video Steph Curry Tweeted For Klay Thompson's Return
On Sunday, Steph Curry sent out a tweet with a video of Klay Thompson, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Curry.
Klay Thompson is making his return to the Warriors lineup for the first time in over two seasons on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco.
Thompson has not played in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
The video Curry tweeted was an awesome narration about the return of Thompson.
After missing the playoffs (in both seasons Thompson was out), the Warriors are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are 29-9 in 38 games, and the second seed in the Western Conference.
Prior to missing the postseason the last two seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five years in a row and won three NBA Championships.
