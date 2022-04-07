NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About This Viral Quote
On the latest episode of HBO's "The Shop", LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) spoke about Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).
The clip, which is going viral on Twitter, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
"Steph Curry's the one that I wanna play with for sure," James said when asked about an NBA player he would want to play with.
James and Curry have had many battles in the NBA Finals when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In their four meetings in the Finals, Curry and the Warriors went 3-1.
However, James and the Cavs completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, when they came back from down 3-1 to win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Warriors.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.