NBA Fans Are Freaking Out About This Viral Quote

On the latest episode of HBO's "The Shop", LeBron James spoke about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (see tweet below from Complex Sports).

The clip, which is going viral on Twitter, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

"Steph Curry's the one that I wanna play with for sure," James said when asked about an NBA player he would want to play with.

James and Curry have had many battles in the NBA Finals when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In their four meetings in the Finals, Curry and the Warriors went 3-1.

However, James and the Cavs completed the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, when they came back from down 3-1 to win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Warriors.



