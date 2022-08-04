On This Day In NBA History: August 4 - Devin Booker Beats The Clippers At The Buzzer

Many tend to write off the 2019-20 pandemic season in which the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA Bubble, but the end of this season did give us some memorable moments.

One of these unforgettable moments featured the Phoenix Suns going 8-0 over the course of their eight seeding games with one of these wins coming directly from All-Star Devin Booker.

The NBA Bubble was truly the start of some great basketball for the Suns and on August 4, 2020, they took on the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that was very close for all 48 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and Paul George scored 23 points for the Clippers, but the story in this game was Devin Booker scoring 35 points and hitting the game-winning shot at the final buzzer.

Phoenix won this game 117-115 and Booker’s shot over both George and Leonard has remained one of the highlights of his career. Driving to his left with Paul George all over him, Devin Booker came to a stop, pump faked to get Kawhi Leonard up in the air and then proceeded to hit an insanely difficult fadeaway jumper from about 18-feet out while his shot was heavily contested by Paul George.

The 2019-20 season marked the first time Booker made the All-Star Game and he has been an All-Star every year since. Keeping their perfect record in the NBA Bubble alive, as well as their playoff hopes at the time, with this game-winner against Los Angeles, this truly was the start of the Suns turning themselves into a championship contender.

They may have missed the playoffs in the NBA Bubble after going a perfect 8-0 in their seeding games, but the Suns immediately followed up their success in Orlando by going 51-21 during the 2020-21 season and they advanced all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. Phoenix ended up losing in this championship series to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Setting a franchise record with 64 wins this past season, the Phoenix Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA right now and they will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder make up one of the best starting units in the entire league right now and the best part about Phoenix is that they are still a relatively young team outside of Paul and Crowder.

Time will tell whether or not the Suns have what it takes to win a title, but with Devin Booker on their roster, they will very likely continue to be a playoff threat in the Western Conference.