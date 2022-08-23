On This Day In NBA History: August 23 - Kobe Bryant Is Born

When you look back on NBA history, it is easy to point out one or two legends of the game that just absolutely dominated their generation. In fact, you can refer to them by just their first name and you know exactly who they are.

Bill, Wilt, Kareem, Larry, Magic, Michael and how could you forget Kobe.

One of the greatest scorers, one of the greatest leaders and one of the main reasons today’s generation of stars are playing the game of basketball, Kobe Bryant was more than just a basketball player.

On this day in 1978, Bryant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three in his family.

Basketball was always in Kobe’s blood from the very moment he was born and after spending the vast majority of his life growing up in Italy, Bryant’s family moved back to Philadelphia when he was 13-years-old. From that moment, his journey to basketball immortality began, especially during his time at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore.

Drafted 13th overall out of high school, Kobe was initially selected by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that involved Vlade Divac, an already proven talent that Charlotte believed could not only help them win games, but raise their attendance numbers.

Well, that turned out to be a huge mistake!

Spending all 20 years of his NBA career with the Lakers, Kobe Bryant ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, eighth in career minutes played in NBA history, sixth in total field goals made in NBA history and he is one of three players in NBA history to make the All-Star game 18 times in his career, the others being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

A true ambassador for the game of basketball, Bryant reminded many in his early years of Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest player of all-time and someone who had just dominated the last decade or so in the league when Kobe Bryant was drafted. Squaring off eight times against one another in the four years they were in the NBA at the same time, Kobe beat Michael in five of these meetings.

What really stood out about Bryant all of his years in the NBA was not necessarily his scoring abilities, but it was his determination and commitment to being better each and every game, every practice and every off-day.

There was not a time that Bryant was not in the gym and even if he had scored 50 points the night before, this was not good enough for him. There was always something that he believed he could do better, which is why Kobe Bryant inspired so many with his “Mamba Mentality,” an idea and mentality that was embraced not just in the basketball world.

The idea of being the best version of yourself and always striving for excellence everyday is the legacy Kobe Bryant has left behind and while he may be gone, Kobe will certainly never be forgotten.

An NBA legend, a Los Angeles Lakers legend and a true symbol of what it means to live your life to the fullest, Bryant made sure he won both on and off the basketball court.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kobe Bean Bryant.