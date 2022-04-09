WATCH: 10 Years Ago Carmelo Anthony Did This For The Knicks
On this day ten years ago, Carmelo Anthony carried the New York Knicks to a win over the Chicago Bulls.
On this day ten years ago, Carmelo Anthony had Madison Square Garden going crazy in New York City on Easter Day.
Anthony and the Knicks knocked off the Chicago Bulls by a score 110-109.
The superstar forward went off for 43 points, and was clutch down the stretch.
The clip of the plays that won them the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.
Anthony played for the Knicks from the middle of the 2010 season all the way to the end of the 2016-17 season.
Since then, he's played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.