WATCH: 10 Years Ago Carmelo Anthony Did This For The Knicks

On this day ten years ago, Carmelo Anthony had Madison Square Garden going crazy in New York City on Easter Day.

Anthony and the Knicks knocked off the Chicago Bulls by a score 110-109.

The superstar forward went off for 43 points, and was clutch down the stretch.

The clip of the plays that won them the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

Anthony played for the Knicks from the middle of the 2010 season all the way to the end of the 2016-17 season.

Since then, he's played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

