The Milwaukee Bucks Signed Joe Ingles

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A Very Good Player

On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Joe Ingles. The veteran guard has spent the last eight years playing for the Utah Jazz.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks made a big pickup to their roster for next season. 

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, they signed veteran guard Joe Ingles.   

The 34-year-old has spent the last eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, and been a very productive player (career averages of 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists).   

He is also a knockdown shooter, who has a career average of 40.8% shooting from the three-point line.  

During the year, he had a season-ending injury and ended up getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (but he did not play in a game with them). 

For a Bucks team that has Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to load the roster up with shooters, and Ingles is the perfect pickup. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

