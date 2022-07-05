The Milwaukee Bucks Signed Joe Ingles

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks made a big pickup to their roster for next season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, they signed veteran guard Joe Ingles.

The 34-year-old has spent the last eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, and been a very productive player (career averages of 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists).

He is also a knockdown shooter, who has a career average of 40.8% shooting from the three-point line.

During the year, he had a season-ending injury and ended up getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (but he did not play in a game with them).

For a Bucks team that has Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to load the roster up with shooters, and Ingles is the perfect pickup.

