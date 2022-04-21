Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted Before Game 3
On Thursday, Ja Morant sent out a tweet before the Memphis Grizzlies play the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday evening, and before the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Timberwolves won the first game, while the Grizzlies blew them out in the second game.
The Grizzlies made the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season via the NBA play-in tournament.
However, they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz, who beat them in just five games.
