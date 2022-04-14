Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets will face off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

On Thursday, Kevin Durant spoke to the media, and the 2014 NBA MVP was asked about Ben Simmons. 

Simmons has not played all season for the Philadelphia 76ers (where he began the year) or the Nets.  

Durant is not putting any pressure on his All-Star teammate. 

"I'm not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there and hoop," Durant said to reporters on Thursday. "I'm not expecting him to do anything but just to get his body right."

The Nets will play Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Saturday afternoon in Massachusetts. 

