Here's What Kevin Durant Said On Thursday About Their Upcoming Playoff Series

"That S--t Was So Long Ago" Here's What Kevin Durant Said On Thursday
On Thursday, Kevin Durant spoke to the media about the Brooklyn Nets upcoming playoff series with the Boston Celtics.
Last year, the Nets beat the Celtics, and the series only took five games (the Nets won 4-1).
Durant appears to be not interested in remembering last season's series, because the Celtics have a much different roster (Jaylen Brown also did not play in last year's playoffs).
"They've got what six or seven new players on their team I think," Durant said. "I'm not even thinking about last season that s--t hasn't even entered anybodies mind. That s--t was so long ago."
Game 1 will be played in Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.
