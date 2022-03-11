WATCH: Video Of Ben Simmons Heckled Outside Of Philadelphia Hotel

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off on Thursday evening in Philadelphia for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the 76ers.

Simmons has been ruled out for the game against his former team, but he is in Philadelphia with the Nets.

On Thursday morning, fans were outside of the hotel that the Nets were staying at in Philadelphia, and heckled Simmons as he walked to the bus.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Ahn Fire Digital (the video was posted by @Thewiseguyzpodcast).

The Nets come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far.

