Two 2018 First-Round Picks Sign With New Team

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Two 2018 First-Round Picks

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have signed Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. Both were first-round picks in 2018.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have signed a pair of former 2018 first-round picks.  

Lonnie Walker IV (18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs) and Troy Brown Jr. (15th overall by the Washington Wizards) were the two players. 

The Lakers have limited recourses because they are over the salary cap.   

By signing both young players that have potential, it's low risk, high reward.   

This past season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.  

Walker IV (23-years-old) averaged 12.1 points per game last season for the Spurs, while Brown Jr. (22-years-old) averaged 4.3 points per game for the Bulls. 

