Steph Curry Tweets Video That Is Going Viral
On Thursday, Steph Curry tweeted out a hilarious video that is going viral on Twitter. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month to win their fourth title in eight years.
On Thursday, Steph Curry tweeted out a video that is absolutely hilarious, and the post is going viral on Twitter.
The Warriors won the NBA Championship last month when they beat the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals.
The title was their fourth in the last eight seasons, and their sixth time making the Finals in the last eight seasons.
Curry has helped lead one of the best dynasties in NBA history.
Prior to missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they had gone to the Finals five times in a row.
Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA Champion and the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.
