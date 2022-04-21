Skip to main content

Important News To Know About Steph Curry For Game 3

On Thursday, Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry will likely have his minutes increased for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will be in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. 

Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media, and said that Steph Curry will likely have his minutes increased for the game.    

Anthony Slater of The Athletic asked the question, and caught the video on camera of Kerr's answer. 

Curry had been sidelined since March 16 with a foot injury, before returning in Games 1 and 2. 

He has played phenomenal, but he has come off of the bench for each of the first two games that he has been back. 

